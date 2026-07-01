Man charged with using airsoft gun to shoot another person in Tampines

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Poh Jing Yang is accused of committing the offence at the void deck of Block 889A, Tampines Street 81 on June 29.

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly used an airsoft gun to shoot three plastic pellets at another man was handed an assault charge on July 1.

Poh Jing Yang, 38, is accused of committing the offence at the void deck of Block 889A, Tampines Street 81 on June 29.

He has been ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination, and his case will be mentioned again on July 15.

An airsoft gun is a firearm replica that shoots small plastic pellets.

The police said in an earlier statement that officers received a call after 7.30pm on June 29.

The 37-year-old victim suffered injuries to his ear and forehead, and Poh was arrested that day.

A police spokesperson said: “Officers discovered a substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items in the man’s unit.

“The seized items included several airsoft guns and ammunition, a knuckle duster, a suspected stun device and an assortment of airsoft gun parts.”

If convicted, Poh can be jailed for up to seven years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.