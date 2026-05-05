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Chandran Sinnathamby is accused of stealing $100 in cash from a vehicle at a multi-storey carpark in Plantation Crescent, near Bukit Batok Road, at around 2.15am on May 3.

SINGAPORE – A man who was allegedly linked to a series of cases involving cars with shattered side windows was handed a theft charge on May 5.

Chandran Sinnathamby, 56, is accused of stealing $100 in cash from a vehicle at a multi-storey carpark in Plantation Crescent, near Bukit Batok Road, at around 2.15am on May 3.

Police said earlier that officers had received several reports of shattered side windows of cars in Tengah and Bukit Batok that day.

Items, including cash, were stolen from one of the affected vehicles.

Using images from police cameras, officers from Jurong Police Division established the Singaporean’s identity and arrested him within 13 hours of receiving the first report.

Although Chandran’s current charge involves one vehicle, the police said he was allegedly linked to “mischief and theft cases involving several cars”.



A court online portal did not state if he will be handed more charges in the future.

Dr Choo Pei Ling, an MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC, wrote in a Facebook post on May 4 that she was alerted to a “recent vandalism incident” in Plantation Crescent.

“The affected car owners have also been engaged and updated by (the police) accordingly,” she said.

Dr Choo noted that the carpark is under the purview of the Plantation Acres-Grange Residents’ Network, or RN.

“My team, including RN representatives, and I remain in close communication with the relevant agencies, and we will continue to follow through as needed,” she said.

Chandran ’s case will be mentioned again in court on May 12.

For theft, an offender can be jailed for up to three years or fined, or both.