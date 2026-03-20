Man charged with stealing women’s shoes, underwear and clothes on multiple occasions

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Some of the items seized during Li Zhu's arrest.

SINGAPORE - A man was hauled to court on March 20 over his suspected involvement in a series of theft cases involving women’s clothing and shoes.

Chinese national Li Zhu, 63, was handed five theft charges and one fraudulent possession of property charge.

According to charge sheets, Li allegedly stole a parcel containing a bra and women’s loungewear worth over $180 on March 16 in Bidadari Park Drive.

He allegedly stole another parcel containing a phone case worth around $3 in the same area the next day.

He is also accused of stealing a pair of leather sandals valued at around $15 on March 14 in Mount Vernon Road.

On Feb 28, Li is also alleged to have stolen three shirts and three pairs of pants valued at around $300 from a dryer at a laundromat in Serangoon.

On another occasion, on March 12, Li allegedly stole multiple pieces of women’s clothing from the same laundromat.

The police said on March 19 that five cases of theft were reported at various locations between Feb 28 and March 17. Items such as clothing, footwear and delivered parcels were reported stolen.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division established Li’s identity through ground inquiries and CCTV footage and arrested him on March 18. Several pieces of clothing not belonging to him were recovered during the arrest and seized.

Li’s case has been adjourned to April 2.

The offence of theft carries a jail term of up to three years, a fine, or both.

Those convicted of fraudulent possession of property can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to $3,000, or both.