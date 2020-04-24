Man charged with spitting in a public place and using criminal force on public servant

SINGAPORE - A 44-year-old man who allegedly left his home unlawfully on Wednesday (April 22) despite enhanced measures during the coronavirus outbreak is accused of spitting in public and using criminal force on a public servant.

Shake Mohammed Abdul Samad Haji Abduraheem, who appeared in a district court via videolink on Friday, is now facing three charges under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act 2020.

The Singaporean is also accused of one count each of spitting in a public place and using criminal force on National Environment Agency deputy manager Upadhyay Rajiv Ranjan.

Shake allegedly left his home without a mask and was spotted at the void deck of Block 99, Aljunied Crescent at around 9.40am on Wednesday.

When Mr Upadhyay approached him, Shake allegedly refused to give the enforcement officer his name and address.

Instead, he is said to have used criminal force when he touched Mr Upadhyay's hand and mobile phone with a beer can.

He is also accused of spitting in a public place that same day.

The court heard that Shake has a history of schizophrenia and was last convicted in February over an obscene act.

Details about this unrelated case and its outcome were not mentioned in court.

On Friday, he was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a psychiatric observation and his case had been adjourned to May 8.

First time offenders convicted of spitting in public can be fined up to $2,000.

Related Story Coronavirus: Singaporean to plead guilty to leaving home about 30 minutes before period of isolation ended

Related Story Three teens arrested after video shows male spitting from 4th floor of shopping mall

Those convicted of using criminal force on a public servant can be jailed for up to four years and fined.

In unrelated cases, eight other people - seven Singaporean men and a Taiwanese woman - were taken to court on Wednesday over offences such as assault and failing to wear their masks over their noses and mouths when stepping outside.

They are between 35 and 58 years old.

Among them was Mohamed Ali Ramly, 52. He was allegedly caught on video verbally abusing a store supervisor with vulgarities and racist remarks.

He is said to have committed the offences when he went to the Li Li Cheng Minimart at Block 651 Jurong West Street 61 at around 6pm on April 17.

Another alleged offender - Alan Lim, 55 - is accused of slapping and shoving a service attendant at an Esso petrol station in Jervois Road at around 6pm on April 12.

The cases involving these eight individuals are still pending.