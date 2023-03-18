Man charged with the murder of his co-tenant in Bukit Merah flat

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old man was charged on Saturday with the murder of his 61-year-old co-tenant in a flat in Redhill Close in Bukit Merah.

According to court documents, Ng Boon Hong had allegedly murdered Mr Ang Cheng Kek at Block 90 in Redhill Close between about 11pm on Wednesday and about 2am on Thursday.

The police said they were alerted at 10.50am on Friday to the murder case involving the co-tenants.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 61-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene,” the police said on Friday.

Ng was arrested at the scene.

When The Straits Times arrived at the crime scene at about 2pm on Friday, police officers were seen in a flat on the fifth floor.

A 10m trail of bloody shoe prints stretched from the door of another unit down the corridor.