Man charged with the murder of his co-tenant in Bukit Merah flat

The police said they were alerted to a murder case at a residential unit at Redhill Close in Bukit Merah at 10.50am on Friday. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Police officers and undertakers carrying away the body of a 61-year-old man who was found lying motionless with multiple wounds inside a unit at 90 Redhill Close on March 17, 2023. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM
Samuel Devaraj
Updated
30 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A 59-year-old man was charged on Saturday with the murder of his 61-year-old co-tenant in a flat in Redhill Close in Bukit Merah.

According to court documents, Ng Boon Hong had allegedly murdered Mr Ang Cheng Kek at Block 90 in Redhill Close between about 11pm on Wednesday and about 2am on Thursday.

The police said they were alerted at 10.50am on Friday to the murder case involving the co-tenants.

“Upon arrival, officers found a 61-year-old man lying motionless with multiple wounds inside the unit. He was subsequently pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene,” the police said on Friday.

Ng was arrested at the scene.

When The Straits Times arrived at the crime scene at about 2pm on Friday, police officers were seen in a flat on the fifth floor.

A 10m trail of bloody shoe prints stretched from the door of another unit down the corridor.

A trail of bloody shoe prints seen outside the unit. ST PHOTO: KEVIN LIM

A section of the corridor leading to the unit, believed to be a one-room flat, was cordoned off.

A resident on the fourth floor said he told the police that he did not hear any shouts or arguments coming from the flat recently.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

More On This Topic
Man found dead in bloodstained stairwell in Dakota HDB block
Man found dead at void deck of Serangoon HDB block not a resident of area

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top