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Suspect in Tuas murder case charged after allegedly slashing victim’s neck with a chopper

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Muruganathan Kathirvel allegedly caused the death of Raj Maheshkumar at about 10pm by slashing him at the neck with a chopper along Tuas South Avenue 9.

Muruganathan Kathirvel allegedly caused the death of Raj Maheshkumar at about 10pm on Aug 29 by slashing him on the neck with a chopper in Tuas South Avenue 9.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Claudia Tan

SINGAPORE – A 25-year-old man was on Aug 31 handed a murder charge for allegedly killing another man on Aug 29.

Muruganathan Kathirvel, an Indian national, allegedly caused the death of Raj Maheshkumar, 29, at about 10pm by slashing him on the neck with a chopper in Tuas South Avenue 9.

Charge sheets did not state how the two men knew each other.

In a statement on Aug 30, the police said they received a call for assistance at about 10.10pm that night.

Officers found the victim lying motionless on the road.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a Singapore Civil Defence Force paramedic.

Muruganathan appeared in court via video link, dressed in a red polo T-shirt.

The prosecutor asked for him to be remanded for a week, and his case will be heard again on Sept 7.

The offence of murder carries the death penalty.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.