Man charged with murder at Bedok flat

A man who allegedly killed another man in a Bedok Reservoir Road flat last week appeared in a district court on Monday and was charged with murder.

Myanmar national Naing Lin, 49, is said to have killed Mr Myo Kyaw Thu, also 49, in a unit on the 10th storey of Block 613, Bedok Reservoir Road, between 6.09pm and 6.21pm last Friday.

Court documents did not reveal any details about how the men were related to each other.

The police, in a statement earlier, said that they were alerted to the incident at around 10.15am last Saturday.

Officers arrived at the unit and found the victim lying motionless at the scene.

A resident, who lives in the same block and wanted to be known only as Mr Seow, 55, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that the unit was cordoned off at noon last Saturday.

He said: "There were about six police officers along the corridor. They did not disclose what happened and told me only to leave quickly."

Another neighbour, domestic worker Ms Yato, 32, said she had heard two men quarrelling in the unit last Friday. According to her, one of the men shouted: "Stop it! I'm already angry."

Naing Lin is now remanded at the Central Police Division and his case has been adjourned to next Monday.

Anyone convicted of murder faces the death penalty.