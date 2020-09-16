Man charged with murder after Beach Road fight

A 55-year-old man appeared in a district court yesterday after he allegedly killed another man in Beach Road on Sunday.

Chng Hock Choon was charged with one count of murder.

The Singaporean allegedly killed Mr Miskiman Maakip at a grass patch near Block 5, Beach Road, at around 3pm that day.

The police said in a statement on Monday that they were alerted to the incident at around 3pm on Sunday.

Officers who arrived soon after found 67-year-old Mr Miskiman lying motionless at the scene.

He was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital and was pronounced dead later.

The victim's granddaughter, pre-school teacher Emillia Marlinda, 22, told The New Paper that she ran to her flat after seeing that someone had collapsed on a nearby grass patch.

Her father then recognised the man as her grandfather and they both rushed downstairs.

Ms Emillia told TNP: "(My family) cried when we saw him, we couldn't take it."

She added that her grandfather had lived with her and four other family members in the area for about 10 years.

She said: "He was a happy-go-lucky man and liked to roam around downstairs... We're still trying to accept his death."

A witness, who was not named, told Chinese-language newspaper Shin Min Daily News that he saw a man raining blows on another man on Sunday.

The witness said: "He was hitting the man's head and body, and later, the man fell to the ground and stopped moving."

Another witness, a 63-year-old cleaner who was also not named in the earlier news reports, said he was passing by when he saw a man kneeling on the grass and muttering to himself.

The cleaner decided to take a closer look and was shocked to see another man lying on the ground.

Chng, who appeared via video link from Central Police Division, told the court yesterday: "That person stole my money."

He did not say whom he was referring to.

Chng will be remanded for psychiatric observation at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre and will be back in court on Oct 6.

Offenders convicted of murder will face the death penalty.