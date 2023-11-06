Man charged with molesting woman at S’pore Grand Prix; another accused of pushing her sister

SINGAPORE – A man was charged on Monday with molesting a 20-year-old woman during the Singapore Grand Prix, while another man was accused of pushing her sister to the ground.

British national Hyde George Ernest, 36, allegedly used criminal force on the first woman by touching her upper right thigh near her crotch on Sept 16 at around 10.30pm.

The woman cannot be named due to a gag order to protect her identity.

Another man also appeared in court on Monday to face three charges for his offences that same night.

Irish national Donoghue Alan Michael, 37, was charged with using criminal force against another woman by pushing her once and causing her to fall.

According to previous media reports, the woman is the sister of the victim in the molestation case.

The incident happened on the night of Sept 16 when officers on patrol along Connaught Drive during the Singapore Grand Prix saw a dispute between two men, the police said on Sunday.

Hyde allegedly molested the victim and Donoghue, who was with him at the time, then allegedly got into a fight with a 25-year-old man and pushed the woman’s sister during the scuffle.

Donoghue was accused of causing hurt to the man by punching him multiple times and causing his face to swell. He was also charged with affray over the alleged fight.

The prosecution asked for a week’s adjournment for three more charges to be tendered against Donoghue. His case will be heard again on Nov 14.

Hyde’s case was adjourned to Dec 4.

Those who commit outrage of modesty can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or face any combination of such punishments.

Those found guilty of using criminal force can be jailed for up to three months, fined up to $1,500, or both.