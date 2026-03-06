Man charged with molesting two of his granddaughters, then aged 8 and 9

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 64-year-old man is expected to plead guilty on April 17.

SINGAPORE – A man allegedly molested two of his granddaughers, then aged eight and nine, on multiple occasions in 2025.

The 64-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the girls’ identities, was charged with two counts of molestation on March 6.

Court documents stated that the girls were living with him in an Yishun HDB flat at the time.

The man was in the unit in 2025 when he allegedly touched the eight-year-old girl’s private parts on three separate occasions.

He is also accused of touching the older girl’s chest and private parts on three occasions while they were in the flat that year.

For each count of molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

However, the man in this case cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.