Straitstimes.com header logo

Man charged with molesting his 9-year-old son while boy was asleep

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the child’s identity, was handed a molestation charge on Dec 15.

The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the child’s identity, was handed a molestation charge on Dec 15.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Follow topic:

SINGAPORE – A man allegedly molested his nine-year-old son while the child was asleep in a Housing Board flat in the Canberra area near Sembawang in November.

The 48-year-old man, who cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect the child’s identity, was handed a molestation charge on Dec 15.

The father is accused of using his hand to rub his son’s private parts while the boy was asleep in the master bedroom.

Court documents do not disclose how the alleged offence came to light. The man’s case will be mentioned again in court on Dec 29.

For molesting a child below 14 years old, an offender can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.

More on this topic
Man charged with molesting 6-year-old girl in Changi Airport transit area
Elderly man charged after he allegedly molested then 12-year-old girl in church
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.