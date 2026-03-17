Man charged with molesting, harassing air stewardess on flight from Bangkok to Singapore

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Indian national Akash Tiwari was charged with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the victim on a Singapore Airlines flight.

SINGAPORE – A man was hauled to court on March 17 for allegedly molesting and harassing an air stewardess on a flight from Bangkok to Singapore.

Indian national Akash Tiwari, 35, was charged with using criminal force to outrage the modesty of the victim on a Singapore Airlines flight after he allegedly made deliberate contact with her buttock using his body.

He was also handed another charge for allegedly causing distress by using threatening behaviour on the air stewardess.

According to court records, Akash has indicated that he will plead not guilty to the charges.

His alleged offences took place on Feb 9 . The police said they were alerted to the incident at around 4.30pm that day.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the air stewardess was serving the man near his seat when he allegedly touched her inappropriately.

She immediately warned the man to stop touching her and went to the galley to prepare for landing, said the police.

However, the man followed her to the galley, where he allegedly continued to harass her by cornering her in a confined space.

The air stewardess shouted at him and left the galley, but Akash was said to have followed her into the aisle and only returned to his seat after she reported the matter to her supervisor.

After the plane landed, officers from the Airport Police Division conducted follow-up investigations and arrested Akash.

He is expected to return to court on March 26 for a pre-trial conference.

The police said it takes a firm stance against sexual offenders who commit indecent acts that cause alarm, distress and harassment to others, whether on an aircraft or in public.

“Such offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law,” added the police.

Those who use criminal force with the intent to outrage modesty can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of these punishments.

Offenders who intentionally cause harassment can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $5,000, or both.