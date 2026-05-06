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Joo Seng fire: 44-year-old man charged after allegedly burning a pot of charcoal in HDB living room

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The 44-year-old man is accused of burning a pot of charcoal in the living room of an 18th floor unit at Block 14 Joo Seng Road at 9.40pm.

The 44-year-old man is accused of burning a pot of charcoal in the living room of an 18th floor unit at Block 14 Joo Seng Road at 9.40pm.

ST PHOTO: LIM YAOHUI

Andrew Wong

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SINGAPORE – The man allegedly responsible for starting a fire on May 4 that engulfed a Housing Board flat in Potong Pasir has been charged.

Liu Zheyuan was on May 6 charged with one count of mischief by fire. The late night blaze resulted in 10 people, including two firefighters, needing attention at the hospital.

Most had suffered from smoke inhalation.

According to court documents, the 44-year-old is accused of burning a pot of charcoal in the living room of an 18th floor unit at Block 14 Joo Seng Road at 9.40pm.

He had allegedly done so knowing that he would cause the destruction of the flat.

Liu will be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for medical examinations. He is due to return to court on May 20.

Authorities had responded to the fire after being alerted at 9.40pm on May 4. Ten people were taken to Singapore General Hospital, including two firefighters.

The operation required two water jets to extinguish the flames, which caused damage to the unit and parts of the HDB block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said earlier in a Facebook post that preliminary investigations suggested Liu had started the fire intentionally.

If found guilty, he can be jailed up to 10 years and fined.

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Firefighter suffers minor burn while putting out fire at Kovan condo unit; man arrested for mischief
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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.