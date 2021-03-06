Man charged with leaving hotel twice to meet wife during SHN

A 38-year-old permanent resident was charged in court yesterday after allegedly leaving his hotel twice to meet his wife while he was on a stay-home notice (SHN).

Bai Fan, who is American, is said to have done this on Sept 19 and Sept 20 last year.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said he had arrived in Singapore on Sept 19 from China after transiting in Hong Kong.

His SHN was from that day to Oct 3.

Instead of remaining in Fairmont Singapore after checking in there, the man met his wife, who picked him up at the hotel.

On Sept 19, the couple spent about an hour and 40 minutes together in a car in the vicinity of the hotel.

The next day, they spent five hours together in the same car, and drove to a nearby carpark as well.

His case has been adjourned to March 26.

Reminding members of the public to comply with SHN requirements to safeguard the community's health and safety, the ICA reiterated yesterday: "All travellers are to comply with the prevailing public health regulations and requirements in Singapore."

Those who fail to comply, including individuals who tamper with or remove the electronic monitoring device during the SHN period, will be liable to prosecution.

Violators can be fined up to $10,000, jailed for six months, or both.

Foreigners who breach the requirements may face further administrative action by the ICA or the Ministry of Manpower, and may have their permits and work passes cut short or revoked.

Members of the public can report those who fail to com-ply with SHN requirements to the ICA at go.gov.sg/reportshn breach or call the ICA hotline on 6812-5555.

Jessie Lim