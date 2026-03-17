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Those convicted of insulting the religious belief of a person can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

SINGAPORE – A man was charged on March 17 after he allegedly insulted the religious belief of another person under the Maintenance of Religious Harmony Act.

Daniel Goh, 36 , is accused of insulting a woman’s Islamic belief by placing a piece of pork on her HDB unit’s doorstep and sticking an offensive handwritten note on the gate at around 5.30am on March 15.

According to the charge sheets, the pork and note were seen by the victim when she opened the gate of the unit at Tampines Street 82 .

The police were alerted to the incident at around 3.40pm that day.

Officers from Bedok Police Division established Goh’s identity and arrested him within four hours of the report.

Goh’s case was adjourned to March 31.

The police said they take a very serious view of acts that threaten Singapore’s racial and religious harmony.

“Any person who makes remarks or acts in a manner that can cause ill will and hostility between different races or religious groups in Singapore will be dealt with firmly,” the police said.

Those convicted of insulting the religious belief of a person can be jailed for up to five years, fined, or both.

In September 2025, a man was charged over his alleged involvement in the delivery of a parcel containing pork to a mosque.

Bill Tan Keng Hwee, 62, was accused of deliberately intending to harm the racial feelings of a person.

He had allegedly mailed an envelope addressed to Masjid Al-Istiqamah in Serangoon, court documents stated. The envelope contained a piece of pork and a note that read “halal babi chop”.

Tan was said to be involved in several similar cases at other mosques.