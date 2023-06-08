Man charged with forgery for allegedly using fake medical certs when he was police NSF

SINGAPORE – A man allegedly used forged medical certificates (MCs) multiple times to skip work at Jurong Police Division Headquarters, where he was then a police full-time national serviceman (NSF).

Muhammad Ayyub Mohd Rafie is accused of committing the offences between November 2021 and March 2022.

In a reply to queries from The Straits Times, the police said Ayyub, 21, used to be a special constable and that he completed his national service on Oct 6, 2022.

On Wednesday, he was charged in a district court with five counts of forgery and one count of cheating by personation.

He was at the Jurong Police Division Headquarters in November 2021 when he allegedly used a forged MC, purportedly from NuHealth Medical Centre, stating that he was unfit for work from Nov 10 to Nov 11.

He is also accused of committing similar offences four more times between December 2021 and March 2022.

Separately, he is said to have cheated foodpanda Singapore in August 2021 by pretending to be another man when applying for a rider account with the food delivery company. Foodpanda Singapore then allegedly approved the application.

Ayyub is expected to plead guilty to his offences on July 19.

In their statement, the police said: “Officers of the Singapore Police Force (SPF), including national service officers, are expected to uphold the law and maintain the highest standards of conduct and integrity. We deal severely with officers who break the law, including charging them in court.

“Following the incident, SPF swiftly initiated investigations against (Ayyub). We are unable to comment further as the court case is ongoing.”

For each count of forgery, an offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined.

And for cheating by personation, an offender can be jailed for up to five years and fined.