Man charged with engaging in conspiracy to cheat three banks in Singapore

SINGAPORE - A Singaporean man has been accused of working with an alleged accomplice to cheat multiple banks here between 2014 and 2016.

On Thursday (Dec 30), Simon Peter Sim, 53, was charged with five counts of engaging in a conspiracy with a Russian man, Vadim Koryagin, to cheat DBS Bank, Maybank Singapore and OCBC Bank.

In a statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said that between June 2014 and July 2016, Sim allegedly abetted Koryagin on several occasions to cheat the three banks by fraudulently concealing information relating to the ownership of three companies - Asia IT, Neo World and Simpex Group.

As a result, the banks are said to have been wrongfully induced to open accounts for these firms without such information.

According to court documents, Sim had allegedly duped the banks into the believing he was the ultimate beneficial owner of the three companies.

Sometime in May 2016, Sim allegedly abetted Koryagin to dupe DBS Bank into believing that a fourth firm known as Alfasian had no nominee shareholder.

Because of this, the CPIB said, the bank was wrongfully induced "to open (an account) for this company without information on the nominee shareholder, which was likely to cause harm to DBS Bank's reputation".

Sim is expected to plead guilty to his charges in February next year.

In September this year, Koryagin, then 53, was sentenced to four weeks' jail after he colluded with another Singaporean man - Andruew Tang You Liang - to cheat two banks in 2014 and 2016.

Koryagin and Tang, then 32, were convicted of three counts of cheating each earlier this year. Tang was sentenced to two weeks' jail in September.

The pair were charged in 2019 for their offences, which entailed circumventing the banks' anti-money laundering procedures.

District Judge Eddy Tham had noted in September that there was no evidence of illicit funds involved in the pair's cases.

Tang had led OCBC into believing that he was the ultimate beneficial owner of two firms, the Babo Group and Evoque Capital Corp.

He had also deceived Maybank Singapore into believing that he was the ultimate beneficial owner of a bank account for a company called Sensetec.

Koryagin was a director in MEA Business Solutions, which helped foreign clients incorporate companies and set up bank accounts in Singapore.