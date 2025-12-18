Man charged with driving under influence of etomidate, other drug offences

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Tung Jun Yu, 26, was also handed six charges for drug-related offences, including drug trafficking.

SINGAPORE - A man was hauled to a district court on Dec 18 after he was caught driving under the influence of etomidate, the first case in Singapore of a motorist being charged with a traffic offence involving etomidate abuse.

He is said to be involved in a traffic accident in Bras Basah Road on July 14.

Charge sheets stated that he had been allegedly driving against the flow of traffic along Supreme Court Lane.

He then allegedly drove straight through a traffic junction on a right turn-only lane, and collided into another car.

Three e-vaporisers and a packet of contraband cigarettes were found in his car after the police conducted a search.

Tung was arrested and a subsequent blood analysis by the Health Sciences Authority detected etomidate in his blood sample.

From Sept 1, etomidate and its analogues were classified as Class C controlled drugs under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Abusers of the substance face harsher penalties, such as a maximum sentence of 10 years’ jail and a $20,000 fine for illegal possession and use.

Those who traffic in Class C drugs may be jailed for up to 10 years and given five strokes of the cane.

For the accident, Tung was charged with driving under the influence and dangerous driving.

Those found guilty of driving under the influence of a drug can be fined between $2,000 and $10,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.

The penalty for dangerous driving is a fine of up to $5,000, a jail term of up to 12 months, or both.

In both instances, offenders can also be disqualified from driving all classes of vehicles.

Tung’s case will be heard again on Jan 8.