Man charged with deceiving Tampines Town Council to hand over more than $380k

SINGAPORE – A director at a construction company allegedly deceived Tampines Town Council into handing over more than $380,000 to the company in 2016 and 2017.

Singaporean Zhang Shuyan was working for FYH Integrated then and was charged with two counts of cheating on March 13.

A search with the Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority reveals that the company is in liquidation.

The police on March 12 said: “Between April 2016 and July 2017, (he) was a director of the then term contractor engaged by Tampines Town Council for pump maintenance works for the estate.

“During this period, he allegedly submitted 203 invoices to bill (it) more than $380,000 for the installation of multi-stage water pumps when significantly cheaper single-stage water pumps were installed instead.”

Zhang’s case has been adjourned to April 3.

For each count of cheating, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

