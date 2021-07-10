Man charged with armed robbery at Bukit Batok licensed moneylender involving $22,000

SINGAPORE - A man was charged in court on Saturday (July 10) with armed robbery at a licensed moneylender in Bukit Batok.

Syed Shahrul Nazrin Syed Mohibur Rahman, 30, allegedly committed the offence at about 7.10pm on Thursday at Block 372 Bukit Batok Street 31.

He is accused of going to the licensed moneylender and showing a woman working there a handwritten note.

Syed allegedly had two notes with him, but it is not clear which was shown to her.

The first note read: "Don't panic. Don't shout. This is a robbery. Fill up the bag with money. You have two minutes. Or else!"

The second note read: "This is a robbery. Don't shout. Don't panic. Put all the money in the bag and nobody will get hurt."

Syed, a Singaporean, also purportedly indicated that he had a knife in his bag.

The employee complied with his instructions and handed him $22,000 in cash.

Syed is said to have fled the scene, but was arrested in Lorong 8 Geylang about 11 hours later.

He had allegedly taken steps to mask his identity by covering his features with a hat and long-sleeved top, and had avoided leaving any trace of evidence at the crime scene.

The police seized about $18,500 in cash, the two notes and a bag from him.

At a press conference on Friday afternoon, the police said they were alerted to the incident at about 7.15pm on Thursday.

They are still working to recover the rest of the loot and the knife that was allegedly used in the robbery.

Syed's case will be heard again on July 16.

If convicted, he can be sentenced to a maximum punishment of 14 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane.