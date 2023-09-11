Man who allegedly used knife to inflict cut on victim in Jalan Besar charged

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly attacked another man with a knife in Jalan Besar was charged in court with one count of voluntarily causing hurt with a dangerous weapon on Monday.

Michael Nganasekaran, 39, is said to have used a knife to assault Shanmugam Vegatachalam, 40, at or about 9pm, in Hindoo Road on Saturday.

The victim allegedly suffered a 2cm cut on his left shoulder.

On Sunday, the police said in a press release that preliminary investigations showed that Michael was believed to be involved in a dispute with the victim and allegedly used a knife to attack him.

Through ground inquiries and with the aid of images from police cameras, officers from Central Police Division, supported by officers from the Police Operations Command Centre and Bedok Police Division, identified Michael and arrested him within eight hours of the incident, the police added.

Speaking via a Tamil interpreter in court on Monday, Michael, who is unrepresented, said that he did not intentionally cause hurt to the victim, who also had a knife in his hand.

He added that he was injured following the incident.

Michael, who told the court that he was running a company, also said that there was a third person involved in the incident, and that the other two men were armed with a knife each.

The court granted permission for Michael to be remanded for investigations, and he will return to court next Monday.

If found guilty, he can be fined or jailed for up to seven years or caned, or any combination of the three.