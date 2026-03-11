Man charged under POFMA over alleged false statements in TikTok videos

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A 59-year-old man was charged on March 11 over statements in his TikTok videos that allegedly contained falsehoods and promoted ill will between racial groups.

Jay Ish’haq Rajoo faces six charges: three counts of communicating false statements of fact under the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (POFMA); one count of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different racial groups on grounds of race; and two counts of defamation.

Charge sheets stated that Rajoo posted a TikTok video on July 17, 2023, alleging that the Government could track how people voted and penalise them.

In another video on Aug 12, 2023, he claimed that no low- or middle-income individuals who utilised their Central Provident Fund monies to repay their HDB loans had met either the Basic or Full Retirement Sum.

He also allegedly defamed Senior Minister Lee Hsien Loong by insinuating in a TikTok video on Aug 3, 2023, that Mr Lee’s nomination of Mr Lucien Wong as the Attorney-General showed nepotism and conflict of interest.

Rajoo was issued 24-month conditional warnings in 2024 by the police and the POFMA Office, respectively, in relation to the videos posted in 2023.

The warnings required him to refrain from criminal conduct within the specified period.

However, Rajoo allegedly breached the conditional warnings by posting a TikTok video on Aug 26 , 2025, alleging that Minister for National Development Chee Hong Tat announced that the Government would be providing money and resources to attract mainland Chinese to Singapore and nurture them for leadership positions.

He further claimed that the Government was using its money and resources to nurture only leaders from the Chinese race.

In September 2025, he was issued a POFMA order for this post.

Having breached the conditional warnings, Rajoo now also faces charges for the videos he posted in 2023 , said the police and the POFMA Office in a joint statement on March 10.

Rajoo’s case will be heard in court again on April 8.

For communicating a false statement of fact, an offender can be fined up to $50,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Those convicted of attempting to promote feelings of ill will between different racial groups on grounds of race face a fine, up to three years in prison, or both.

An offender convicted of defamation can be jailed for up to two years, fined, or both.