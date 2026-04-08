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During the investigation, officers discovered a substantial cache of weapons and prohibited items in the flat.

SINGAPORE – A man was charged with one count of weapon possession on April 8 after police responded to an incident involving someone firing projectiles and discovered what they described as a “substantial cache” of prohibited items in a Housing Board flat.

Court documents stated that Lee Chuan Sheng, 39, allegedly had three homemade crossbows and eight bows in a unit at Block 108 Potong Pasir Avenue 1 on April 6.

In an earlier statement, police said that officers also uncovered other items from the unit, including 119 arrows, 12 knives, four BB guns, three slingshots, two pneumatic rifles, a stun device and an extendable baton.

BB guns are designed to shoot metallic or plastic pellets, while pneumatic rifles use compressed air to fire projectiles.

Officers also f ound a 3D printer and 17 rolls of printing filament, which are believed to have been used to manufacture some parts .

Court documents stated that Lee Chuan Sheng allegedly had three homemade crossbows and eight bows in a unit at Block 108 Potong Pasir Avenue 1. PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

A police spokesperson said that at around 10am on April 6, they were alerted to a case involving someone firing projectiles from a Potong Pasir flat.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Division responded to the incident, and Lee was arrested soon after.

Without revealing details, police also said that Lee could potentially face additional charges under the Guns, Explosives and Weapons Control Act. His case will be mentioned again in court on May 6.

For each count of weapon possession , a first-time offender can be jailed for up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to eight years and also receive at least six strokes of the cane.