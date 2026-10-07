Man charged over Telok Blangah murder

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – A man has been charged with murder over a killing that took place in Telok Blangah on Oct 5.

Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng, 32, who appeared in court via video link from Central Police Division on Oct 7, is accused of killing Tham Nam Poh, 73, at the void deck of Block 57, Telok Blangah Heights.

In an earlier statement, the police said that at around 6pm on Oct 5, officers had received calls for help near Block 61.

They found Tham lying motionless at the ground floor of the block.

An unnamed 53-year-old man was also found injured nearby.

Both men were taken to hospital and Tham died later.

According to the statement, Foong subsequently called the police to surrender, and was arrested.

A police spokesperson said Foong is believed to have acted alone and that there is no evidence the attack was religiously motivated or an act of terror.

Foong is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Devlin Mohyong from Invictus Law.

Foong was ordered to be remanded at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for an Institute of Mental Health evaluation, and his case will be mentioned again on Oct 28.

An offender convicted of murder will face the death penalty.