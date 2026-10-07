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Man charged over Telok Blangah murder

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

  • Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng has been charged with the murder of Tham Nam Poh, 73, in Telok Blangah Heights.
  • Police responded to calls in the vicinity of Block 61 on Oct 5 and officers found Tham lying motionless at the ground floor.
  • He was taken to hospital but died soon after.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – A man has been charged with murder over a killing that took place in Telok Blangah on Oct 5.

Gabriel Foong Shi Cheng, 32, who appeared in court via video link from Central Police Division on Oct 7, is accused of killing Tham Nam Poh, 73, at the void deck of Block 57, Telok Blangah Heights.

In an earlier statement, the police said that at around 6pm on Oct 5, officers had received calls for help near Block 61.

They found Tham lying motionless at the ground floor of the block.

An unnamed 53-year-old man was also found injured nearby.

Both men were taken to hospital and Tham died later.

According to the statement, Foong subsequently called the police to surrender, and was arrested.

A police spokesperson said Foong is believed to have acted alone and that there is no evidence the attack was religiously motivated or an act of terror.

Foong is represented by lawyers Josephus Tan, Cory Wong and Devlin Mohyong from Invictus Law.

Foong was ordered to be remanded at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for an Institute of Mental Health evaluation, and his case will be mentioned again on Oct 28.

An offender convicted of murder will face the death penalty.

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Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.