Man charged over refusing to stop for police checks, driving towards officer and hitting taxi

Murali Vigneshwaran was handed three charges on Feb 10, including using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and dangerous driving.

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly had drugs in his car refused to stop for a routine police check and drove towards an officer instead.

Murali Vigneshwaran, 36, is accused of then speeding off and driving against the flow of traffic before hitting a taxi, causing the taxi’s front bumper to fall off.

On Feb 10, he was hauled to court and handed three charges. They include using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging his duty and dangerous driving. He is also accused of driving while under disqualification.

The police said that on Feb 8, at around 1.50am, officers were on patrol in Coleman Street when they spotted Murali in the car.

When they signalled for Murali to stop for a routine check, he allegedly refused to comply with their instructions.

According to the charge sheets, he is accused of intentionally using force on a police officer by driving a white Mitsubishi car towards the officer to prevent him from discharging his duty.

Murali allegedly drove off dangerously by travelling against the flow of traffic and is accused of hitting a taxi, which had the right of way, before speeding off.

No injuries were reported, the police said.

They added that the car was later found abandoned in Central Boulevard, where items believed to be controlled drugs were discovered.

Officers from the Central Police Division and the Traffic Police established Murali’s identity and arrested him on the same day.

In court on Feb 10, the police prosecutor said Murali is believed to be involved in drug-related cases and asked for him to be remanded for a week for investigations, including scene visits and tracing possible accomplices.

The judge granted the application, and Murali will return to court on Feb 16.

Those who use criminal force to deter a public servant from the discharge of his duty can be jailed for up to four years, fined, or both .

If convicted of dangerous driving, an offender can be jailed for up to 12 months, fined up to $5,000, or both. The offender can also be disqualified from driving.