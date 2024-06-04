Man charged over armed robbery at Tampines moneylender; granted $20k bail

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly robbed a woman at knifepoint at a moneylender in Tampines has been charged in court.

On June 4, Australian national Jose Manuel Pacheco, 39, was handed one charge of robbery while armed with a deadly weapon.

Pacheco allegedly committed the crime on June 3 at 1.42pm, at licensed moneylender outlet Accredit at Block 503 Tampines Central 1.

The police said on June 3 that Pacheco was masked and wearing a cap during the robbery.

He allegedly robbed a woman, demanding that cash be put into a bag. The victim surrendered cash amounting to $6,095.

Court documents did not state if the victim was a staff member at the outlet.

The charge sheet said Pacheco was armed with a knife and had put the victim in fear of being hurt.

Based on her description of the man, officers nabbed Pacheco within half an hour of the robbery, said the police.

They recovered the stolen cash and seized his knife.

Pacheco, who is currently remanded, looked dishevelled when he attended court proceedings via video-link.

A police prosecutor asked for an adjournment of four weeks, citing more time needed for investigations.

The prosecutor applied for Pacheco to be granted bail of $20,000, which District Judge Lim Tse Haw granted.

While armed robbery is a non-bailable offence under Singapore’s laws, the courts have the discretion to offer bail.

While out on bail, Pacheco must remain contactable by the investigation officer and must surrender his passport.

If found guilty of armed robbery, he will face a jail term of between three and 14 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.