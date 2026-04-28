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Man charged over alleged anti-Jewish content on WhatsApp

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Siow Jia Rui, 50, was in Singapore on July 25, 2025, when he allegedly posted a WhatsApp profile status containing a slur against Jews.

Siow Jia Rui, 50, was in Singapore on July 25, 2025, when he allegedly posted a WhatsApp profile status containing a slur against Jews.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

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SINGAPORE – A man has been charged with two counts of attempting to promote enmity between different racial groups in Singapore after he allegedly posted content targeting the Jewish community.

Singaporean Siow Jia Rui, 50, who appeared in a district court on April 28, is accused of committing the offences in 2025.

According to court documents, he was in Singapore on July 25 that year when he allegedly posted a WhatsApp profile status containing a slur against Jews.

Two months later in China, Siow allegedly posted three disappearing statuses on WhatsApp containing images with words that targeted the same community.

In a statement on April 27, the police said officers received a report about the case on Sept 10, 2025, and he was arrested three days later.

A police spokesperson said: “(We take) a serious view of acts which have the potential to harm racial and religious harmony in Singapore. We will deal firmly with offenders.”

For each count of attempting to promote enmity between different racial groups, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined or both.

More on this topic
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Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.