Man charged in court over attempt to bribe Traffic Police officer with $55

SINGAPORE - A 34-year-old man was on Wednesday (Feb 16) charged in a district court with attempting to bribe a Traffic Police officer.

Krishna Rao Narisama Naidoo, who faces two graft charges, is accused of offering $55 to Sergeant Firhan Abdul Rashed on Nov 21 last year in the vicinity of Pioneer Road.

The Malaysian is said to have tried to give the officer $5 and $50 in cash to induce him not to investigate him for a traffic incident.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau said Sergeant Firhan rejected the offer and the case was referred to the bureau.

Krishna is out on $7,000 bail and is set to return to court on March 2. If convicted, he can be fined up to $100,000 and jailed for up to five years for each offence.

