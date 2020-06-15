Man charged in court after allegedly posting comments rallying PMD users to gather and injure others

SINGAPORE - A man appeared in a district court on Monday (June 15) after he allegedly posted comments on messaging app Telegram rallying personal mobility device (PMD) users to gather at Punggol Park and cause injury to others.

Singaporean Benny Mok Swee Tian, 35, has been charged with making an electronic record containing an incitement to commit acts of violence.

He is accused of committing the offence at the loading and unloading bay of Hougang Mall at around 3pm on Dec 30 last year.

Mok is said to have sent a message to a group chat called "FP North Hub Shift Swaps", proposing a "PMD riot" at the park at 9pm the following day.

In another group chat called "Foodpanda North Classic Fleet", he allegedly stated: "Bring parang. See (people) just bang and slice."

Police said in an earlier statement that they received a report about the offence on Dec 30 last year.

Officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division conducted an investigation and arrested Mok the next day after they established his identity.

Police have advised the public to refrain from making any form of communication inciting violence.

They added: "The police will not condone acts that threaten the safety and security of Singapore and will continue to take tough enforcement action against those who break the law."

On Monday, defence lawyer James Ow Yong told the court that Mok is an online marketing agent who uses social media to work.

Mok was offered bail of $15,000 and his case has been adjourned to July 13.

As part of his bail conditions, he can access only company-hosted social media groups for work purposes.

If convicted of making an electronic record containing an incitement to commit violence, he can be jailed for up to five years and fined.