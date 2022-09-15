Man charged over allegedly carrying truncheon, hiding knuckle-duster in his underwear

SINGAPORE - A young man who allegedly carried weapons, including a knuckle-duster hidden in his underwear, was hauled to court after police chased and captured him in Bencoolen Street on Tuesday.

On Thursday morning, Mohamed Danish Amsyar Ali Amran, 21, was handed four charges over offences that include the possession of a grey knuckle-duster and a gold-coloured extendable baton - a truncheon - in a public place.

Danish is also accused of cutting off an electronic monitoring systems tag he was supposed to wear following a previous offence and throwing it away on Aug 4.

He allegedly failed to report back to Changi Prison Complex that night as part of his work release scheme, which allows prisoners to be released for work towards the end of their sentence.

Danish was not granted bail and will return to court on Sept 30.

The police said in a statement on Wednesday that Danish tried to evade officers who were patrolling Cheng Yan Place in Bugis at around 2pm after they caught him with the weapons and wanted to conduct checks on him.

Instead of complying with orders to stop, he ran. The officers gave chase and eventually caught him in Bencoolen Street.

Danish had on him a 50cm retractable truncheon, which he dropped after one of the officers drew a Taser at him but did not fire.

The police said force was used to subdue him. A knuckle-duster was found concealed in his underwear.

He was arrested and no one was injured during the incident.

For possession of a scheduled weapon, offenders can face a jail term of up to five years and receive at least six strokes of the cane.