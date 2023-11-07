Man charged after he allegedly used drone to record at least 10 videos of Brani Terminal

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly used a drone to unlawfully take at least 10 video recordings of Brani Terminal was handed one charge under the Infrastructure Protection Act on Tuesday.

Tan Heng Thye, 33, is accused of using a DJI Mini 3 Pro unmanned aircraft (UA) to capture images of the commercial port, which has been designated as a protected place under Singapore law.

He is said to have captured the videos at around 6pm on April 25 even though the authority of Brani Terminal had not given him permission to do so.

The police said on Monday that officers received information about the case on June 9. Without revealing details, they added that officers later recovered the drone, which was found to have multiple video recordings of the terminal.

Through follow-up investigations and with the help of digital forensics, officers from the Central Police Division managed to establish the identity of the alleged drone operator.

A police spokesperson said: “(We) take a serious view of activities which threaten the security of protected areas and protected places.

“Members of the public are reminded that it is an offence to take photographs or videos of protected areas and protected places without permission, including photographs or videos taken from UAs.”

Tan will be pleading guilty to the charge on Dec 19.

If convicted of the offence under the Infrastructure Protection Act, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $20,000.