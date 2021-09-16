Man charged in court over attempts to bribe policeman with $76

SINGAPORE - A man was hauled to a district court on Thursday (Sept 16) after he allegedly tried but failed to bribe a policeman.

Chinese national Xu Shoupei, 29, who faces two graft charges, is accused of offering a bribe of $76 to Special Constable Ong Shu Hong on two occasions on July 4.

The Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) said in a statement that the policeman rejected the offers.

The matter was then referred to the CPIB.

According to court documents, Xu allegedly offered a bribe as he did not want the officer to conduct an identity check on him.

On another occasion, Xu is accused of offering the policeman $76 as he wanted the latter to release him from custody.

Court documents did not disclose why the authorities conducted a check on Xu's identity.

The accused's bail was set at $7,000 and his case has been adjourned to Oct 13.

If convicted, he can be jailed for up to five years and fined up to $100,000 for each graft charge.