Man charged after he allegedly threatened to plant bomb at DBS headquarters

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly made multiple calls to DBS Bank, threatening to plant a bomb at its headquarters within an hour, was charged on May 29 with one count of giving false information over a harmful situation.

Ang Cheng Shin, 34, was found to have no means to carry out his threats based on preliminary investigations, said the police on May 28.

There were also no suspicious items found at the DBS Asia Hub in Changi Business Park Crescent and the DBS Asia Central in Marina Boulevard.

Ang is accused of committing the offence in Eunos Crescent between 1.30pm and 3pm on May 27.

Police officers were alerted to the case shortly after 2pm when a DBS representative called them, saying that a man had made at least 30 calls to the bank.

In some of the calls, he allegedly said that he would be planting a bomb at the bank’s headquarters within an hour.

Ang was arrested within four hours after the police report, and his case has been adjourned to June 26.

Offenders convicted of giving false information over a harmful situation can be jailed for up to seven years and fined up to $50,000.