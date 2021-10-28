Man charged after he allegedly splashed hot water on woman in MBS hotel room

SINGAPORE - First, he allegedly splashed hot water on the woman. Later, he is said to have sent an e-mail to her daughter, saying the older woman purportedly slept with men for money.

On Thursday (Oct 28), Chua Wang Dao, 51, appeared in a district court after he allegedly assaulted the woman in a room at the Marina Bay Sands (MBS) Singapore hotel.

She was left with injuries including first degree burns on her forehead, as well as a mixture of first and second degree burns on her back.

Chua now faces two counts of assault.

The Singaporean is also accused of harassing the woman's daughter.

In an earlier statement, the police said officers were alerted to the case on April 11 this year. Chua was said to be in a relationship with the woman.

The police added: "Investigations revealed that the man had purportedly splashed boiling water on the woman during the assault and had allegedly sent an e-mail with insulting remarks about the woman to her daughter as well."

According to court documents, Chua was in an MBS hotel room with the woman around noon on April 9 when he allegedly rained blows and splashed hot water on her.

He was at Block 108 Serangoon North Avenue 1 about five hours later when he is said to have sent an e-mail to the victim's daughter, stating that the older woman "has been sleeping with other men for money".

Chua's bail was set at $15,000 on Thursday and his case has been adjourned to Nov 25.

If convicted of harassment, an offender can be jailed for up to six months and fined up to $5,000.

If convicted of hurting a victim with hot water, an offender can be jailed for up to seven years and fined or caned.

Chua cannot be caned as he is more than 50 years old.