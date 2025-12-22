Straitstimes.com header logo

Man charged over allegedly placing item resembling an explosive device within church premises

Shaffiq Alkhatib

SINGAPORE - A church volunteer accused of

placing an item resembling an improvised explosive device within the premises of St Joseph’s Church

has been charged with making a false threat of a terrorist act.

Kokulananthan Mohan, 26, who allegedly committed the offence at around 7am on Dec 21, is believed to have acted alone.

According to court documents, he allegedly placed three cardboard cylinders filled with stone pebbles and sporting protruding red wires, held together using black and yellow adhesive tape, on the church premises.

Kokulananthan is said to have done so with the intention of inducing another man to believe that the article was likely to explode or ignite, causing personal injury or damage to property.

In an earlier statement, the police said there is currently no evidence to suggest that it was a religiously motivated attack or an act of terror.

Mass services at the church in Upper Bukit Timah Road were cancelled on Dec 21 after the police were alerted to the incident.

A churchgoer had said the incident happened before the Chinese-language mass at 7.30am.

The church premises were evacuated and the Singapore Armed Forces’ Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Explosive Defence Group was activated.

The police later said the item resembled an improvised explosive device but was actually harmless.

The suspicious item was removed from the scene and police operations concluded at about 5pm.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

On Dec 22, Kokulananthan was ordered to be remanded at the Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for a medical examination.

For making a false threat of terrorist act, an offender can be jailed for up to 10 years, fined up to $500,000, or both.

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

