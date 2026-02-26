Man charged after he allegedly pinned down cat, used scissors to cut its fur and whiskers

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Timmy, a community cat in Tanjong Pagar, had fur cut from its body and a cheek, according to his caretaker. A video shows a man with gloves allegedly cutting its fur.

SINGAPORE – A man believed to be the person caught on video holding down a community cat to cut its fur was handed an animal abuse charge on Feb 26.

Xavier Seah Ja Chen, 23, is accused of committing the offence outside a ground-floor flat at Block 5 Everton Park, near Cantonment Road, on Feb 7.

According to court documents, he allegedly pinned down a microchipped cat with force and used a pair of scissors to cut its fur and whiskers.

A nearby camera captured the abuse and animal welfare groups later circulated the footage online.

Earlier media reports stated that the National Parks Board had looked into the case involving Timmy, the five-year-old cat.

According to its regular caretaker, who wanted to be known only as Ms Ling, Timmy was left with patches of fur cut from its body after the ordeal.

In a video that Ms Ling posted online via the timmytheblackcat_ Instagram account, a man wearing gloves and wielding a pair of scissors can be seen approaching Timmy before appearing to hold it down and cut its fur.

The ordeal lasted about six minutes, according to Ms Ling, with the man giving chase after Timmy is seen escaping his grasp.

Timmy was later found hiding in a drain. Ms Ling said it was not injured.

Exposing a cat’s skin by cutting its protective layer of fur can cause the animal to suffer sunburn or skin damage, impacting its ability to regulate its temperature, said the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

It added that cutting a cat’s whiskers – which function as sensors that help the animal to navigate its environment – impairs its ability to “feel”, causing disorientation and distress.

On Feb 26, Seah was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination.

His case will be mentioned again in court on March 12.

For abusing an animal, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to 18 months, fined up to $15,000 or both.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $30,000 or both.