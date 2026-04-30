Man charged after he allegedly molested female passenger on Singapore-bound flight

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The man was arrested at Changi Airport upon arrival.

SINGAPORE - A man accused of outraging the modesty of a female passenger who was sitting beside him on a Singapore-bound flight from Japan was handed a molestation charge on April 30.

Ariel Lhudfiyan Muarifin is accused of committing the offence during the Scoot flight from Okinawa on April 15 .

During the flight, the 20-year-old Indonesian man allegedly committed acts including stroking the passenger’s left thigh, and sliding one of his hands underneath her pants and underwear.

Ariel is also accused touching her chest.

The police said in a statement on April 29: “The female passenger subsequently left her seat and sought assistance from the cabin crew, who then reported the matter to the pilot.”

The man was arrested at Changi Airport upon arrival.

Ariel’s case will be mentioned again in court on May 15.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.