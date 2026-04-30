Straitstimes.com header logo

Man charged after he allegedly molested female passenger on Singapore-bound flight

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The man was arrested at Changi Airport upon arrival.

The man was arrested at Changi Airport upon arrival.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE - A man accused of outraging the modesty of a female passenger who was sitting beside him on a Singapore-bound flight from Japan was handed a molestation charge on April 30.

Ariel Lhudfiyan Muarifin is accused of committing the offence during the Scoot flight from Okinawa on April 15.

During the flight, the 20-year-old Indonesian man allegedly committed acts including stroking the passenger’s left thigh, and sliding one of his hands underneath her pants and underwear.

Ariel is also accused touching her chest.

The police said in a statement on April 29: “The female passenger subsequently left her seat and sought assistance from the cabin crew, who then reported the matter to the pilot.”

The man was arrested at Changi Airport upon arrival.

Ariel’s case will be mentioned again in court on May 15.

For molestation, an offender can be jailed for up to three years, fined, caned or receive any combination of such punishments.

More on this topic
Man charged in Australia with sexually assaulting woman on Scoot flight from Singapore to Perth
Man to be charged over molesting, harassing cabin crew member on flight

Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

See more on

Singapore courts

Crime

Outrage of modesty/Insulting modesty

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.