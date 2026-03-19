Man charged after he allegedly molested 11-year-old girl

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Sheikh Razi Mohamed Riza is accused of using his right hand to grope the girl’s chest over her clothing on the morning of March 17.

SINGAPORE – A man is said to have molested an 11-year-old girl in Woodlands Street 81 shortly before 8am on March 17.

On March 19, Sheikh Razi Mohamed Riza, 29, was charged over outraging the child’s modesty.

He is accused of using his right hand to grope the girl’s chest over her clothing.

In a statement, the police said that officers received a report about the case at around 3.30pm on March 17, and Razi was arrested later that day.

On March 19, he was ordered to be remanded at Changi Prison Complex Medical Centre for a medical examination.

His case will be mentioned again in court on April 9.

In their annual physical crime statistics released in February, the police said that the number of molestation cases rose from 1,427 in 2024 to 1,531 in 2025.

This translates to more than four cases of molestation daily. The police said molestation was a top crime of concern, with more than half of the cases involving offenders known to victims.

Cases of molestation in residential premises, on public transport networks and at public entertainment outlets rose, while cases in shopping complexes decreased, said the police.

In an earlier statement, the police said: “Offenders will be dealt with sternly in accordance with the law. The police will continue to work closely with various stakeholders, such as public entertainment outlets, public transport operators and the community, to prevent and deter molestation cases.”

An offender convicted of molesting a child below 14 years old can be jailed for up to five years, fined, caned, or receive any combination of such punishments.