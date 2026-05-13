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Each centre received between 24 and 425 silent calls, according to court documents.

SINGAPORE – A man who allegedly made more than 1,000 silent calls to the police between April 21 and 28 has been charged with four counts of obstructing public servants in the discharge of their functions.

Foo Jia Hong, 37, who appeared in a district court on May 13, is said to have made the calls to Yishun, Bedok, Geylang and Ang Mo Kio neighbourhood police centres.

Each centre received between 24 and 425 silent calls, according to court documents.

Foo, a Singaporean, is also accused of receiving a SIM card registered under another person’s details to commit an offence.

He allegedly used the card to make the phone calls before he was arrested on May 11.

A police spokesperson said: “(Foo) took elaborate measures to conceal his identity, including using a foreign number to make the calls and remaining silent during the calls.”

On May 13, Foo was ordered to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health for a medical examination. His case will be mentioned again in court on May 26.

For each count of obstructing public servants in the discharge of their functions, an offender can be jailed for up to six months, fined up to $2,500 or both.