Man charged after he allegedly instigated pair to create false quotations linked to HDB project

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Wee Kok Lai, 47, was a manager at a company engaged by the project’s contractor for a mechanical works sub-contract.

SINGAPORE – A manager of a firm linked to an HDB project allegedly instigated two of his staff members to create 46 false quotations using the names of other contractors.

Between June 2016 and February 2020, Wee Kok Lai, 47, was a manager at a company engaged by the project’s contractor for a mechanical works sub-contract.

The Malaysian man was charged with 10 counts of forgery on March 6.

Court documents did not disclose details about the firm Wee was working for, or the public housing development project purportedly linked to his charges.

The documents also did not disclose the reasons behind his alleged offences.

The two people who were his staff members at the time, Yong Kar Hee, 38, and Myo Thiha Zay, 39, are accused of working with him to commit them.

On March 6, Myo Thiha Zay, a Myanmar national, was charged with six counts of forgery.

He is accused of fraudulently preparing 26 quotations with the letterheads of two other firms – M3 Engineering & Integrations Svcs and Paw Leck Engineering – between 2016 and 2019.

Yong, a Malaysian, is accused of four counts of forgery and one count of instigating another person to give false information to a public servant. She was allegedly involved in multiple counts of forgery involving 20 false quotations in 2019 and 2020.

Separately, Yong is accused of instigating one Mohan Vijayanaman to give false information to an HDB officer.

According to court documents, she allegedly asked him to give a confirmation to the officer that M3 Engineering & Integrations Svcs had purportedly issued two quotations for a “Public Housing Development at Buangkok Link” project to Surbana Jurong Consultant dated Nov 25, 2019, and June 6, 2020.

The cases involving Wee, Yong and Myo Thiha Zay have been adjourned to April.

For each count of forgery, an offender can be jailed for up to four years, fined or both.