Straitstimes.com header logo

Man charged after he allegedly attempted to rob Simei money changer

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leong Kok Keong is accused of going to a money changer in Simei Street 6 at around 4.20pm on April 10, but fled without any cash.

Leong Kok Keong is accused of going to a money changer in Simei Street 6 at around 4.20pm on April 10, but fled without any cash.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

avatar-alt

Shaffiq Alkhatib

Google Preferred Source badge

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly showed a handwritten note to a money changer stating “Quiet! Give me all SGD + MYR + USD. Do not moveduring a robbery attempt was charged in court on April 13.

Leong Kok Keong, 58, was handed one count of attempting to commit robbery.

The Malaysian is accused of going to a money changer in Simei Street 6 at around 4.20pm on April 10, but fled without any cash after the alleged victim refused to comply with his demands.

The victim did not suffer any monetary loss or injuries, and Leong was arrested soon after, the police said in an earlier statement.

His case will be mentioned again in court on April 20.

For attempted robbery, an offender can be jailed for between two and seven years, and given at least six strokes of the cane.

Leong, however, cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.

More on this topic
3 men arrested for suspected armed robbery near Farrer Park
3 arrested for causing hurt, robbery after 1.5-hour stand-off at Jurong HDB flat
See more on

Singapore courts

Crime

Robbery

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.