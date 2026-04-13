Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Leong Kok Keong is accused of going to a money changer in Simei Street 6 at around 4.20pm on April 10, but fled without any cash.

SINGAPORE - A man who allegedly showed a handwritten note to a money changer stating “ Quiet! Give me all SGD + MYR + USD. Do not move ” during a robbery attempt was charged in court on April 13.

Leong Kok Keong, 58, was handed one count of attempting to commit robbery.

The Malaysian is accused of going to a money changer in Simei Street 6 at around 4.20pm on April 10 , but fled without any cash after the alleged victim refused to comply with his demands.

The victim did not suffer any monetary loss or injuries, and Leong was arrested soon after , the police said in an earlier statement.

His case will be mentioned again in court on April 20.

For attempted robbery, an offender can be jailed for between two and seven years, and given at least six strokes of the cane.

Leong, however, cannot be caned as he is over 50 years old.