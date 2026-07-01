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Man charged after he allegedly abused infant son by repeatedly shaking him

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The 29-year-old man is accused of committing the offence in a Hougang Housing Board flat at around 12.30pm on May 14, 2024.

ST PHOTO: KELVIN CHNG

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Shaffiq Alkhatib

  • A 29-year-old man was charged with ill-treating his five-month-old son by repeatedly shaking him in a Hougang flat on May 14, 2024.
  • The man appeared in district court on June 30, with his case set for mention again on July 27.
  • He faces up to eight years' jail, a fine of up to $8,000, or both if convicted of child ill-treatment.

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SINGAPORE – A man has been charged with ill-treating a child after he allegedly shook his five-month-old son repeatedly.

The 29-year-old man, who cannot be named due to a gag order to protect the boy’s identity, appeared in a district court on June 30.

He is accused of committing the offence in a Hougang Housing Board flat at around 12.30pm on May 14, 2024.

Court documents did not disclose why he allegedly did so. They also did not state details about the child’s current condition.

The man’s case will be mentioned again in court on July 27.

For ill-treating a child, an offender can be jailed for up to eight years, fined up to $8,000, or both.

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Shaffiq Alkhatib is The Straits Times’ court correspondent, covering mainly criminal cases heard at the State Courts.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.