Car driver charged; allegedly caused bus to jam brake, injuring passenger who died of heart disease

SINGAPORE – A director of an oilfield services firm was driving a car when he allegedly failed to keep a proper lookout and caused the driver of a public bus to jam the brakes to avoid a collision.

Andrew Fatipah’s alleged offence is said to have caused serious hurt to Mr Siah Keok Tiang, 68, after the latter fell from his seat in the bus on Sept 8, 2021.

During a coroner’s inquiry into Mr Siah’s death in 2022, the court heard that he suffered a head injury and broken ribs after he fell. He was taken to hospital but his condition deteriorated.

State Coroner Adam Nakhoda, who found his death to be a misadventure, said that he died of ischaemic heart disease with multi-organ failure on Sept 16, 2021.

The disease occurs when arteries that supply blood to the heart muscles become hardened and narrowed.

Fatipah, 46, who is a director and shareholder of Sapphire Oilfield Services, was charged in court on Feb 14 with driving the car without reasonable consideration for other road users.

According to court documents, the Singaporean was driving along North Bridge Road towards New Bridge Road shortly before noon on Sept 8, 2021, when he allegedly made an abrupt left turn to enter Liang Seah Street.

The driver of bus service 175 then applied the brake to avoid the collision, and Mr Siah fell from his seat.

Investigating officer (IO) Senior Staff Sergeant Firdaus Suleiman had earlier told Mr Nakhoda that Mr Siah boarded the bus at around 11.30am on Sept 8, 2021, after visiting a dialysis centre in Upper Boon Keng Road for a health check.

Mr Siah, who was heading home, was supposed to alight at a bus stop before Bugis Cube shopping mall in North Bridge Road.

The court heard that the bus was travelling along a dedicated bus lane on the extreme left side of the road at the time.

Fatipah allegedly committed the offence soon after and Mr Siah fell from his seat.

Fatipah’s case has been adjourned to March 13.

For causing grievous hurt to another person while driving a vehicle without reasonable consideration for other road users, a first-time offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined up to $5,000.

A repeat offender can be jailed for up to four years and fined up to $10,000.