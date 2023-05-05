Man charged after allegedly calling for President Halimah’s death in online post

SINGAPORE – While out on bail after being charged with mischief and harassment, a man allegedly made an online post calling for President Halimah Yacob’s death by hanging.

Vickreman Harvey Chettiar, 32, was handed his third harassment charge on Friday.

The Singaporean also faces one count of mischief.

He was in a Choa Chu Kang flat at around 7am on April 30 when he allegedly said on Instagram that Madam Halimah should be hanged near Parliament House.

Separately, Vickreman is accused of flipping over a marble table worth $308, causing it to break, at the Supreme Court building at around 11.15am on Feb 3, 2020.

He was in another Choa Chu Kang flat on Nov 15, 2021 when he went on Instagram and allegedly threatened a police investigation officer.

Vickreman allegedly said he had hoped terrorists would attack a police divisional headquarters.

He went on Instagram again three days later, allegedly accusing another man of sex offences and calling for him to be assaulted.

Vickreman is accused of saying: “I am aware that vigilantism is uncommon here in Singapore, but I hope someone will step up!”

He was out on bail of $10,000 when he allegedly made the post about Madam Halimah.

On Friday, Deputy Public Prosecutor Shaun Lim applied for Vickreman’s bail to be revoked because of the latest charge involving Madam Halimah, as his bail condition might have been breached.

DPP Lim also told District Judge Janet Wang that Vickreman had shown an escalation in his behaviour and asked for him to be remanded at the Institute of Mental Health (IMH).

Vickreman is represented by lawyer Joyce Khoo from Quahe Woo & Palmer, who was assigned to the case under the Criminal Legal Aid Scheme.

Without revealing details, Ms Khoo told Judge Wang that her client had a previous traumatic experience during his earlier remand at IMH in 2014.