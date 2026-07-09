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Charge sheets show that on July 6, the Prime Minister’s Office received an anonymous e-mail claiming a bomb had been placed in Parliament House.

SINGAPORE – A man anonymously sent fake bomb threats on two separate occasions to the Prime Minister’s Office and the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX).

Koh Jye Shyang, 40, had allegedly sent the threats on July 3 and July 6 , and was arrested two days after he made the second threat .

On July 9, he was handed two charges of communicating false information of a bomb threat on two occasions.

Appearing via video-link, Koh claimed cybersecurity expert Dario Amodei, chief executive of artificial intelligence firm Anthropic, was coming from San Francisco to help check if there was anything wrong with his computer.

Koh will be kept in remand for another week as the prosecution said investigations were ongoing . He will return to court on July 16.

A police statement on July 8 said HTX had received an online form submission on July 3 indicating a bomb had been planted in the building.

The agency shares the same office building as Mediacorp at 1 Stars Avenue. Police officers checked the building, but did not find any suspicious items .

Charge sheets show that on July 6 , the Prime Minister’s Office received an anonymous e-mail claiming a bomb had been placed in Parliament House.

The police said it was alerted to the e-mail on July 7, and conducted a sweep of the building, and again found no explosives.

They said on July 8 that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department and Central Police Division determined the threats had been sent by the same person.

After Koh’s arrest, officers seized several electronic devices believed to have been used in the hoaxes .

Those convicted of communicating false information such as making false bomb threats can be jailed for up to seven years, fined up to $50,000, or both.

Said the police: “The police treat all security threats seriously and will not hesitate to take action against anyone who causes public alarm with false threats. Such acts can cause public anxiety and divert valuable public resources into investigations.”