Man charged after allegedly choking wife, telling her he would get friends to rape her

SINGAPORE - A man allegedly choked his wife and further threatened to rape her and get his friends to do the same.

On Friday (Sept 10), the 31-year-old Singaporean, who is said to have tormented her multiple times last October, appeared in a district court.

He is accused of two counts each of using criminal force on the woman, assault and criminal intimidation.

The man cannot be named owing to a gag order to protect her identity.

On Oct 16 last year, he allegedly pushed her against a bathroom wall in an Aljunied Crescent flat and choked her.

He is accused of pouring shampoo on her head, with the liquid entering her eyes, and hitting her with a wet towel.

The man allegedly targeted her again between 11am and 1pm the next day, tearing her clothes, pointing a knife at her and pushing her face with his hands.

He is also accused of threatening her with rape.

In an earlier statement, the police said they received a call from the wife at around 2pm on Oct 17 last year. They arrested the man a week later.

His case has been adjourned to Oct 1.

For each count of criminal intimidation, an offender can be jailed for up to two years and fined.

