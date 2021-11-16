Man caused $6.2k in damage at bus depot after having beer

After drinking seven cans of beer at home, a construction worker headed to a Woodlands bus depot where he targeted two buses and caused $6,200 in damage.

Among other acts, he removed the windscreen wiper of one bus, and yanked out a side mirror of the other.

Yesterday, Zhu Honglu, 32, a Chinese national, was convicted in court of causing mischief. A second charge of causing annoyance in a public place while drunk was taken into consideration.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Hidayat Amir told the court that Zhu stood in the middle of the road outside the bus depot in Woodlands Industrial Park at about 1.30am on Nov 22 last year.

He shouted as he ran towards an SMRT bus that was returning to the depot. He then reached for the windscreen wiper of the bus - which had stopped - and knocked on the windscreen.

DPP Hidayat said: "(Zhu) managed to remove the wiper. He then attempted to pull open the bus doors but failed."

Zhu left after some time. About 20 minutes later, he suddenly walked in front of another SMRT bus that was being driven into the depot. The driver stopped the vehicle, and was shouted at by Zhu.

Zhu managed to remove the side mirror and used it to hit the windscreen, causing several scratches. He then kicked the door to try to open it. When he failed to do so, he pulled apart the rubber seal attached to the door.

A staff member from the SMRT operations office called the police.

Although the first bus did not need repair, there was damage done to the other one - including to its windscreen and mirror - that needed repairs totalling $6,200, said the DPP.

Zhu made full restitution to SMRT on Sept 6 this year.

DPP Hidayat asked for a jail sentence of three to five weeks.

Zhu was represented by lawyer Cheryl Ng, who asked for a fine of $4,000. In her mitigation plea, she said the act was impulsive and that the damage done was reversible.

She added that her client had cooperated with the police and did not have a history of offences.

Citing past cases, she said Zhu's offence did not meet the threshold for a custodial sentence.

District Judge Wong Li Tein asked for further submissions from the prosecution and the case will be heard again on Nov 22.

For causing mischief, Zhu can be jailed for up to two years, fined or both.