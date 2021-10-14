Man caught on video hurling vulgarities and hitting taxi charged with rash act

SINGAPORE - A man hurled vulgarities at a stationary taxi and hit its side mirror in an incident where the videos - including one shot by a passenger - went viral.

On Thursday (Oct 14), Joel Tan Qing Wei, 30, was charged with committing a rash act.

He is accused of endangering the personal safety of others at a service road beside Block 804B Keat Hong Close in Choa Chu Kang at around 6pm last Sunday.

The Singaporean is said to have flung a rear windscreen wiper at the taxi, causing the windscreen to break while there were passengers inside.

In one of the clips of the incident, a man in a dark-coloured T-shirt is seen picking a motorcycle helmet from the ground before using it to hit one of the side mirrors of the yellow taxi.

He is also heard shouting vulgarities.

A separate video of the commotion captured by one of the passengers shows the man circling the vehicle while yelling obscenities.

Another passenger is heard calling the police while holding a child.

Court documents do not say why the taxi was stationary.

The incident is said to have taken place over a traffic dispute.

The police said earlier in a statement that the taxi driver and his passengers were not hurt in the incident.

Tan is also being investigated for offences including mischief and failing to wear a mask in a public place.

The court heard on Thursday that he is under investigation by the Central Narcotics Bureau for drug-related offences.

He was offered bail of $5,000 and the case has been adjourned to Oct 28.

For committing a rash act, an offender can be jailed up to six months and fined up to $2,500.