Man caught on video escaping from police at Bukit Batok carpark charged in court

SINGAPORE - A man who escaped a police operation in his car, while two other men clung on to him, was charged in court on Wednesday (Dec 30) with two counts of causing hurt by performing a rash act.

Ryan Asyraf Mohammad A'zman was a wanted man for jumping bail, the police said in an earlier statement.

The incident at the carpark near Block 331 Bukit Batok Street 33 happened during a pre-dawn operation to arrest him on Monday.

As police officers approached him, he allegedly tried to speed off.

"Officers engaged the man but he refused to comply and attempted to escape in his vehicle," said the police.

The 26-year-old Singaporean is said to have reversed his car while two men - Mr Rubaneshwaran Gnanasubramaniam and Mr Mohammad Idly Ali - were holding on to his right arm.

Police said that the two men are their officers.

The vehicle mounted a kerb near a stationary police car and hit at least two parked cars before speeding off.

Mr Idly and Mr Rubaneshwaran were hurt in the incident which was caught in a 48-second video uploaded on YouTube.

Police managed to track down Ryan with the aid of security cameras. He was arrested just hours later in a unit at Block 257 Jurong East Street 24.

Ryan is already facing weapon-related charges.

On Dec 19 last year, he was allegedly found in possession of a foldable knife at a carpark near Block 157, Serangoon North Avenue 1.

On the same day, he is said to have been found in the company of a man who was armed with a fruit knife in a carpark near Block 248, Jurong East Street 24.

He was then serving a remission order after his release from prison last year.



With the aid of security cameras, the police tracked the badly damaged getaway car to Jurong East, where they arrested a man in a unit at Blk 257 Jurong East Street 24. PHOTO: LIANHE WANBAO



As part of the order, he was supposed to stay out of trouble between May 4 last year and April 2 this year.

However, he allegedly breached it by committing the weapon-related offences.

If convicted of these weapon-related offences, he will have to spend an additional 106 days behind bars.

His case has been adjourned to Jan 27 next year.

For each count of causing hurt by performing a rash act, an offender can be jailed for up to a year and fined up to $5,000.