Man caught at West Coast Pier with 3 packets of substances suspected to be Ice

SINGAPORE - A 50-year-old man entering Singapore at West Coast Pier on Sunday (June 16) was caught with three packets of substances that were believed to be drugs.

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said in a Facebook post on Wednesday that the crystalline substances, suspected to be methamphetamine, or Ice, were found in the man's left boot, while a drug apparatus was found in his pants pocket.

ICA officers became suspicious of the man after he suddenly lay down on the floor when clearing immigration, the ICA said.

The man had complained of severe stomach pain but refused to be assisted, the authority added.

The case has been referred to the Central Narcotics Bureau.

In the Facebook post, the ICA said that it will continue to conduct security checks on passengers and vehicles to prevent smuggling attempts of undesirable people, drugs, weapons, explosives or other contraband items.